Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Thar Earth Editon Petrol AT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 19.82 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionThar is a 4 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Thar Earth Editon Petrol AT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 19.82 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Earth Editon Petrol AT 4WD is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: