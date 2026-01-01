|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|16.39 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Jimny Alpha AT Dual Tone, equipped with a K15B and Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears, is listed at ₹16.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Jimny deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.39 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Jimny Alpha AT Dual Tone is available in 7 colour options: Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Kinetic Yellow With Bluish Black Roof.
The Jimny Alpha AT Dual Tone is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears. This unit makes 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 134.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Jimny's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar priced between ₹9.99 Lakhs - 17.7 Lakhs.
The Jimny Alpha AT Dual Tone has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.