XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)K15B
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,66,01714,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00012,74,000
RTO
1,36,9001,39,400
Insurance
79,61760,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,51031,699
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
null | Diesel | Automatic,Manual13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
1997.0 to 2184.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Harrier vs XUV700
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
null | Petrol| Diesel | Manual11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
1997.0 to 2184.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scorpio-N vs XUV700

