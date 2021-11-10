Home
>
Auto
>
Videos
> Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 05:15 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Mahindra XUV700 SUV has become one if the safest cars in India after securing a maximum five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. The XUV700 achieved five stars for adult occupant and four stars for child occupants. The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages.