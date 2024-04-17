Mahindra XUV3X0 set to feature AdrenoX technology: New teaser unveils details

The upcoming Mahindra XUV3X0 is poised to be the newest contender in the sub-compact SUV market. Through a series of teasers, Mahindra has unveiled several key features of the vehicle. A latest teaser by the company showcases that the Mahindra XUV3X0 will get the AdrenoX OS (operating system) with remote operations like climate control.

Mahindra’s AdrenoX made its debut with the XUV700 in 2021. In the Mahindra XUV3X0, the AdrenoX technology will allow for several functions such as rem

The OS made its debut with the Mahindra XUV700 in 2021. Developed in collaboration with the engineering company Bosch, the AdrenoX Connect AI aims to provide customers with an innovative, immersive, and intuitive experience. This AI is part of the Connected Solution platform, which is designed and engineered in India. It incorporates software and system competencies for both on-board and off-board functionalities. Users can access the various connectivity features through the AdrenoX connectivity system on both the mobile app and smartwatches.

Alongside its advanced connectivity features, the SUV boasts several segment-firsts, including a panoramic sunroof. Furthermore, customers can anticipate a digital instrument console, a spacious infotainment system, a 360-degree view camera, seven airbags, a premium sound system, and even Level 2 ADAS.

The Mahindra XUV3X0 marks a significant upgrade over its rival, the Tata Nexon. The previous teasers have showcased a fresh design direction influenced by Mahindra's forthcoming EV SUV lineup. This includes a distinctive grille, newly designed inverted C-shaped LED daytime running lights, dual-barrel projector headlamps, and a revised bumper.

Entering a competitive segment, the Mahindra XUV3X0 is expected to compete at the upper end against models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and others.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV3X0 have commenced with an initial price of ₹21,000. Notably, Mahindra dealers are allowing customers to convert their existing bookings for other models to a new XUV3X0. Additionally, customers can benefit from significant discounts on the outgoing XUV300, amounting to up to ₹1.59 lakh. These discounts are applicable to specific variants and are available for both petrol and diesel models.

