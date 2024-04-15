Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
14.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage16.94 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Jimny specs and features

Jimny Zeta MT Latest Updates

Jimny is a 4 seater SUV which has 6 variants. The price of Jimny Zeta MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: K15B
  • Max Torque: 134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
  • BootSpace: 208 litres
    • Mileage of Zeta MT is 16.94 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT Price

    Zeta MT
    ₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,74,000
    RTO
    1,39,400
    Insurance
    60,909
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,74,809
    EMI@31,699/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15B
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    678 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.94 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Front Tyres
    195 / 80 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 80 R15
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Length
    3985 mm
    Wheelbase
    2590 mm
    Height
    1720 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1195 kg
    Width
    1645 mm
    Bootspace
    208 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Speakers
    4
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT EMI
    EMI28,529 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,27,328
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,27,328
    Interest Amount
    3,84,439
    Payable Amount
    17,11,767

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny other Variants

    Alpha MT
    ₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,69,000
    RTO
    1,48,900
    Insurance
    64,406
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,82,806
    EMI@34,021/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Alpha MT Dual Tone
    ₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta AT
    ₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha AT
    ₹17.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha AT Dual Tone
    ₹17.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

