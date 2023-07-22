Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. The ground clearance of Jimny is 210 mm. A four-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Jimny sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.
Powering the Jimny is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which puts out 105 hp and offers 130 Nm of torque. The SUV is a happy mile muncher on city roads and has car-like traits galore. A relatively light steering makes it easy to throw the vehicle into turns and the ride quality is nowhere as bumpy as one would expect from a body type such as this. But there is a clear engine groan noise when the Jimny is being pushed to perform and overtaking moves will require planning, especially in the automatic version.
Don't expect acres of space at the back either and the back seats lack proper under-thigh support. But legroom, headroom and shoulder-room for two passengers are adequate, and there is a decent amount of boot space. The folding split rear seats further open more cargo area.
The real strength of Jimny is where the roads end and wilderness begin. The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and weighs just 1,110 kilos. A 36-degree approach and 47-degree departure angles help it to clear most obstacles with ease and extra steering dampeners take care of aggressive kickbacks. Its compact proportions further help it to fit into and pass out of narrow trails.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny price starts at ₹ 12.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant price is ₹ 15.05 Lakhs.
₹12.74 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.69 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.85 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.94 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.05 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
