Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 12,74,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual.Automatic .
12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alpha AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
K15B
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
656 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.39 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
3985 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm
Kerb Weight
1210 kg
Height
1720 mm
Width
1645 mm
Bootspace
208 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Headlights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Speakers
4
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check Baojun 510 details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny News

The 5-door version of the Gurkha was spotted in Manali.
Force Gurkha 5-door spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar
22 Jul 2023
The made-in-India Jimny 5-door for Australia will get Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane departure warning & high beam assist
Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door to go on sale in Australia with ADAS as standard
28 Jun 2023
The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition gets the special decal extending to the bonnet and doors, along with the retro grille
Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition goes on sale in Malaysia; restricted to just 30 units
24 Jun 2023
This all-black Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV was spotted with modified wheels in Jalandhar recently. (Image courtesy: Instagram/khalsatyres)
India's first modified Maruti Jimny? SUV spotted with giant tractor-like wheels in Punjab
23 Jun 2023
The Jimny is finished in white as homage to the original Gypsy. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/bimbledesigns)
This Maruti Suzuki Jimny looks ready to take on Dakar Rally
21 Jun 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Expert Review

owering the Jimny is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which puts out 105 hp and offers 130 Nm of torque. The SUV is a happy mile muncher on city roads and has car-like traits galore. A relatively light steering makes it easy to throw the vehicle into turns and the ride quality is nowhere as bumpy as one would expect from a body type such as this. But there is a clear engine groan noise when the Jimny is being pushed to perform and overtaking moves will require planning, especially in the automatic version.<br>Don’t expect acres of space at the back either and the back seats lack proper under-thigh support. But legroom, headroom and shoulder-room for two passengers are adequate, and there is a decent amount of boot space. The folding split rear seats further open more cargo area.<br>The real strength of Jimny is where the roads end and wilderness begin. The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and weighs just 1,110 kilos. A 36-degree approach and 47-degree departure angles help it to clear most obstacles with ease and extra steering dampeners take care of aggressive kickbacks. Its compact proportions further help it to fit into and pass out of narrow trails.</p>

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Jimny price starts at ₹ 12.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant price is ₹ 15.05 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta MT
12.74 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha MT
13.69 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha MT Dual Tone
13.85 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Zeta AT
13.94 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha AT
14.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Alpha AT Dual Tone
15.05 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

