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Scorpio N [2022-2026]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Front Left Side
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Front Right Side
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Front View
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Grille
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Headlight
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Specifications

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Specs

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] comes in eleven petrol variant and twenty diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.12-15.94 kmpl kmpl, ...Read More