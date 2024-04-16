Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] comes in eleven petrol variant and twenty diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12.12-15.94 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Scorpio N [2022-2026] measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The ground clearance of Scorpio N [2022-2026] is 187 mm. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less