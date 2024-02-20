Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny launched in Indonesia. Check what's different

Suzuki has just launched the 5-door version of the Jimny in the Indonesian market. It is very similar to the India-spec model. In fact, it is being built in India and exported to Indonesia. Having said that, the only difference that the Jimny 5-door gets is the absence of a push-button to start/stop the engine.

Suzuki Jimny is offered only with a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic

The rest of the vehicle is identical to the one that is being sold in the Indian market. So, the engine is the same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out a modest 103 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 134 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Suzuki offers a 4-wheel drive powertrain as standard.

In the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki sells the Jimny 5-door in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. Both variants are offered with the optional automatic transmission. The Jimny is priced between ₹12.74 lakh and ₹14.95 lakh in India. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Jimny 5-door is not selling in the numbers that the manufacturer hoped for. A few reasons behind this are the lack of road presence due to the smaller size and lack of a diesel engine. Moreover, the price is the key factor that disappointed most people who were excited about the SUV when it was first announced at Auto Expo 2023.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced a Thunder Edition of the Jimny which was priced between ₹10.74 lakh and goes up to ₹14.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It was a limited edition and is now sold out.

The Thunder Edition comes with several accessories as standard. It gets a front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, door sill guard, grip cover in rustic tan, floor mat and graphics on the exterior. There is also a garnish on the front bumper, ORVM, side fender and hood.

