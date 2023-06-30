Mahindra Thar Specifications

Mahindra Thar comes in five petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Thar measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Thar is 226 mm. A four-seat model, Mahindra Thar sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less