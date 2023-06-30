Mahindra Thar Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Thar comes in five petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Thar measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Thar is 226 mm. A four-seat model, Mahindra Thar sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Thar price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar comes in 13 variants. Mahindra Thar top variant price is ₹ 16.49 Lakhs.
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.59 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.16 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.21 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.28 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.98 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.07 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.74 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.82 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.4 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹16.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
