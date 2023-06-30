HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Specifications

Mahindra Thar is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,99,000 in India. It is available in 13 variants, 1497.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Mahindra Thar Specs

Mahindra Thar comes in five petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Thar measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Mahindra Thar Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2.2L I4 mHawk 130
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres
Length
3985 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1844 mm
Width
1820 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Visual display
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Optional
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Cup Holders
Front Only
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Interiors
Single Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mahindra Thar Variants & Price List

Mahindra Thar price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar comes in 13 variants. Mahindra Thar top variant price is ₹ 16.49 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
9.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
10.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD
13.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD
13.59 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX (O) Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD
14.16 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD
14.21 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Hard Top Petrol MT 4WD
14.28 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD
14.98 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD
15.07 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Convertible Top Petrol AT 4WD
15.74 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD
15.82 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Convertible Top Diesel AT 4WD
16.4 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD
16.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

