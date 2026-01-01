|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|16.39 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Jimny Zeta AT, equipped with a K15B and Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears, is listed at ₹15.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Jimny deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.39 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Jimny Zeta AT is available in 7 colour options: Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Kinetic Yellow With Bluish Black Roof.
The Jimny Zeta AT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears. This unit makes 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 134 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Jimny's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar priced between ₹9.99 Lakhs - 17.7 Lakhs.
The Jimny Zeta AT has Heater, Average Speed, Rear Wiper, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.