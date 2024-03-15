XUV700 is a 5 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR in Delhi is Rs. 18.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &XUV700 is a 5 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR in Delhi is Rs. 18.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR is 60 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, 12V Power Outlets, Average Speed and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)