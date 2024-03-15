XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) in Delhi is Rs. 22.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) in Delhi is Rs. 22.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Gear Indicator, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi) Max Torque: 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres ...Read MoreRead Less