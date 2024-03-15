Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraXUV700AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)

Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
22.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700 Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all XUV700 specs and features

XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) Latest Updates

XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) in Delhi is Rs. 22.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
  • Max Torque: 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) Price

    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹22.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,01,500
    RTO
    2,06,150
    Insurance
    1,04,779
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,12,929
    EMI@47,564/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Length
    4695 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Pillars
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 1 Trip
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Optional
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) EMI
    EMI42,808 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    19,91,636
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    19,91,636
    Interest Amount
    5,76,846
    Payable Amount
    25,68,482

    Mahindra XUV700 other Variants

    MX Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,02,800
    RTO
    1,52,280
    Insurance
    85,548
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,41,128
    EMI@35,274/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹17.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹16.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹17.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹19.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹20.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹19.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹20.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹21.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹20.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹21.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹21.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹21.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹21.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹21.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹22.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹22.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹22.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹24.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹24.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹25.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹27.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹27.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹28.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR
    ₹29.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹29.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹31.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Creta
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel AT

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Seltos
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR

    13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Scorpio-N
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus Smart 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR

    17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Hector Plus

    Popular SUV Cars

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Harrier Price in Delhi
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.99 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    12 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan Sunny 2023

    Nissan Sunny 2023

    8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Lexus LM

    Lexus LM

    1.2 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details