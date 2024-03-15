XUV700 is a 6 seater SUV which has 37 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Petrol AT 6 STR in Delhi is Rs. 26.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & XUV700 is a 6 seater SUV which has 37 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Petrol AT 6 STR in Delhi is Rs. 26.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX 7 Petrol AT 6 STR is 60 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo With Direct Injection (TGDi) Max Torque: 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres ...Read MoreRead Less