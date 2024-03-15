XUV700 is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR (E) in Delhi is Rs. 17.85 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & XUV700 is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR (E) in Delhi is Rs. 17.85 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of MX Diesel MT 5 STR (E) is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: 2.2 Turbo Diesel With CRDi Max Torque: 360 Nm @ 1500-2800 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres ...Read MoreRead Less