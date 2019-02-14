HT Auto
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
D117 CRDe2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual display-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,68,88914,66,017
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00012,49,000
RTO
99,4121,36,900
Insurance
69,97779,617
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,12331,510
Latest Cars in India 2023

