XUV700 is a 5 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR in Delhi is Rs. 19.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & XUV700 is a 5 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR in Delhi is Rs. 19.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR is 60 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, 12V Power Outlets, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: 2.2 Turbo Diesel With CRDi Max Torque: 450 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 ...Read MoreRead Less