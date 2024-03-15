XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 22.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 22.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR is 60 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)