XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 20.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Average Speed and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)