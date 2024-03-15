Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraXUV700AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR

Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR

4.5 out of 5
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19
4.5 out of 5
29.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700 Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all XUV700 specs and features

XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR Latest Updates

XUV700 is a 6 seater SUV which has 37 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR in Delhi is Rs. 29.44 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo With Direct Injection (TGDi)
  • Max Torque: 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR Price

    AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR
    ₹29.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    25,44,000
    RTO
    2,70,400
    Insurance
    1,29,556
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    29,44,456
    EMI@63,288/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Turbo With Direct Injection (TGDi)
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Length
    4695 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    6 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Pillars
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 1 Trip
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    12
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.35 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mahindra XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 6 STR EMI
    EMI56,959 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    26,50,010
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    26,50,010
    Interest Amount
    7,67,533
    Payable Amount
    34,17,543

    Mahindra XUV700 other Variants

    MX Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹16.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,99,001
    RTO
    1,51,900
    Insurance
    85,402
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,36,803
    EMI@35,181/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    MX Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹17.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹18.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹19.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹20.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹20.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹21.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)
    ₹21.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹21.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹21.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹22.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹22.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹22.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹22.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹23.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹25.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹24.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol MT 6 STR
    ₹24.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹25.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT 6 STR
    ₹26.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹26.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT 6 STR
    ₹26.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹28.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT 6 STR
    ₹28.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹28.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel MT 6 STR
    ₹28.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR
    ₹29.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹29.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹30.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel AT 6 STR
    ₹30.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹31.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Creta
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos X Line 1.5 Diesel AT

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Seltos
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR

    13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Scorpio-N
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 7 STR

    17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Hector Plus

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    McLaren 750S

    McLaren 750S

    5.91 Cr
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024

    48 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MG eHS

    MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    50 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details