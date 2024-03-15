Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraXUV700AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR

Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
18.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700 Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all XUV700 specs and features

XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR Latest Updates

XUV700 is a 5 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR in Delhi is Rs. 18.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
  • Max Torque: 380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR Price

    AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹18.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,49,000
    RTO
    1,70,900
    Insurance
    91,186
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,11,586
    EMI@38,938/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Rear Suspension with FSD Damper
    Front Suspension
    Independent Front Suspension with FSD Damper
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Length
    4695
    Wheelbase
    2750
    Height
    1755
    Width
    1890
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 1 Trip
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Available
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR EMI
    EMI35,044 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,30,427
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,30,427
    Interest Amount
    4,72,227
    Payable Amount
    21,02,654

    Mahindra XUV700 other Variants

    MX Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹14.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,49,000
    RTO
    1,36,900
    Insurance
    79,617
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,66,017
    EMI@31,510/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    MX Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR
    ₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹17.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹18.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹18.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel MT 5 STR
    ₹19.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹18.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹19.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹19.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Petrol AT 5 STR
    ₹19.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel AT 5 STR
    ₹21.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹20.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 5 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹22.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹22.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹23.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹24.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX 7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹24.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR
    ₹25.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹25.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR
    ₹27.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives

    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0L TSI AT

    10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Kushaq
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 TSI MT

    10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XUV700 vs Taigun
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W8(O) Dual Tone

    10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    XUV700 vs XUV300 Turbo...

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details