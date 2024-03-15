XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 24.09 Lakhs. The fuel XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 23 variants. The price of XUV700 AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 24.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 2.2 Turbo Diesel With CRDi Max Torque: 420 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 ...Read MoreRead Less