Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraScorpio-NZ8 Select Diesel AT 2WD

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD

4.5 out of 5
1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18
4.5 out of 5
22.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-N Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Scorpio-N specs and features

Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD Latest Updates

Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD in Delhi is Rs. 22.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1750-2750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD Price

    Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD
    ₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,99,000
    RTO
    2,53,375
    Insurance
    1,04,683
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,57,558
    EMI@48,524/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2L I4 mHawk 130
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 1750-2750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    172 bhp @ 3500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    255 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Suspension: Pentalink Suspension with WATT?s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
    Front Suspension
    Front Suspension: Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 60 R18
    Length
    4662 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1857 mm
    Width
    1917 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    57 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black/Brown
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD EMI
    EMI43,671 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,31,802
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,31,802
    Interest Amount
    5,88,479
    Payable Amount
    26,20,281

    Mahindra Scorpio-N other Variants

    Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹15.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,60,200
    RTO
    1,48,020
    Insurance
    83,905
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,92,625
    EMI@34,232/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹16.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹16.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹17.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹18.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹18.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR (E)
    ₹19.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹19.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹19.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 Select Petrol MT
    ₹19.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹20.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 Select Diesel MT 2WD
    ₹21.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹21.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z6 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹21.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 Select Petrol AT
    ₹21.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR (E)
    ₹22.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹21.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹22.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹23.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹23.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 L Petrol MT 6 STR
    ₹23.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹24.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹24.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 6 STR
    ₹25.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹25.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹25.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Petrol AT 6 STR
    ₹25.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹26.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 6 STR
    ₹26.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹27.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹27.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹29.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs Creta
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs XUV700
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel AT

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs Seltos
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 MT 7S

    13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs Scorpio Clas...
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus Smart 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR

    17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs Hector Plus

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    21 - 23 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MG eRX5

    MG eRX5

    25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details