Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD in Delhi is Rs. 22.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionScorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD in Delhi is Rs. 22.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130
Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1750-2750 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode