Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 26.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 26.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres ...Read MoreRead Less