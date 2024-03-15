Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR (E) in Delhi is Rs. 22.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR (E) in Delhi is Rs. 22.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR (E) is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres ...Read MoreRead Less