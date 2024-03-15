Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraScorpio-NZ6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR

1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18
19.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-N Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Scorpio-N specs and features

Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Latest Updates

Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 19.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130
  • Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Price

    Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,30,199
    RTO
    2,19,775
    Insurance
    94,317
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,44,791
    EMI@41,801/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2L I4 mHawk 130
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    370 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    172 bhp @ 3500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    245 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Front Suspension: Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Suspension: Pentalink Suspension with WATT?s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 65 R17
    Length
    4662 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1857 mm
    Width
    1917 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    57 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Clock
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    -
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    -
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    -
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    -
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    -
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    -
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    -
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    -
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    -
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    -
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    -
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    -
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    -
    Geo-Fence
    -
    Find My Car
    -
    Emergency Call
    -
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    -
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    -
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    -
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    -
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR EMI
    EMI37,621 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,50,311
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,50,311
    Interest Amount
    5,06,950
    Payable Amount
    22,57,261

    Mahindra Scorpio-N other Variants

    Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹15.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,26,400
    RTO
    1,44,640
    Insurance
    82,602
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,54,142
    EMI@33,405/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹16.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹17.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹17.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹18.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹18.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR (E)
    ₹18.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹19.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹20.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹21.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z6 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹21.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR (E)
    ₹22.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹22.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹23.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹23.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 L Petrol MT 6 STR
    ₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹24.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹24.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 6 STR
    ₹24.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹25.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹25.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Petrol AT 6 STR
    ₹25.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹26.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 6 STR
    ₹26.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹27.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Z8 Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹27.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹29.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Diesel

    10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs Creta
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos HTX 1.5 CVT

    10.9 - 20 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs Seltos
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11

    11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs Scorpio Clas...
    Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate ZX MT

    11 - 16 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Scorpio-N vs Elevate

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details