Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 17.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 17.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Average Fuel Consumption, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres ...Read MoreRead Less