Perfect blend of style, performance & comfortI recently bought this car and I'm extremely satisfied. The looks and styling are sharp and modern — it definitely turns heads on the road. Performance-wise, it's smooth to drive with great pickup and engine response, even at high speeds. The comfort level inside the cabin is excellent, with good seating and infotainment features. Mileage is also decent considering the power. I have had one service visit so far, and the staff was helpful and efficient. Overall, a great value-for-money car with a sporty yet practical feel.By: Dev Kukreja (Jul 21, 2025)