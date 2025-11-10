Powerful Yet Practical – A Perfect Family SUV"

I recently got the Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), and I must say, it’s a fantastic vehicle for both city and highway driving. The 1997 cc petrol engine delivers solid performance with smooth manual transmission. The SUV feels powerful and planted on the road, offering great driving confidence. The space inside is ample, and the 7-seater layout makes it ideal for family trips. The cabin is basic in this variant, but it’s functional and well-built for its price range. Ride quality is impressive, especially on rough roads where the suspension absorbs bumps effectively. Fuel efficiency is decent for a vehicle of this size, and the overall value-for-money is excellent. If you’re looking for a rugged, spacious SUV with reliable performance and a strong road presence, the Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT is a great choice. Highly satisfied with the purchase – Mahindra has done a commendable job

By: Prince ( Jul 23, 2025 )