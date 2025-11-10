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Scorpio N [2022-2026]Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColours

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Images

Check out the latest images of Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Front Left Side

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Front Left Side
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Front Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Front View
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Grille
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Headlight
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Left Side View
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Rear Left Side
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Rear Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Rear View
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Rear Wiper
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Right Side View
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Taillight
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Brand Logo
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Dashboard
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Front Seat
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Gear Shifter
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Rear Seats
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Steering Control
Front Left Side
Front Right Side
Front View
Grille
Headlight
Left Side View
Rear Left Side
Rear Right Side
Rear View
Rear Wiper
Right Side View
Taillight
Brand Logo
Dashboard
Front Seat
Gear Shifter
Rear Seats
Steering Control

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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

4.3
1,191 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
14
3 & aboverating star
111
4 & aboverating star
601
5 ratingrating star
465
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User Reviews

Best Car for Long Drives
Good look, excellent mileage, great comfort, and superb seating. Best car with amazing features and impressive headlights.
By: madhusudan pareek (Nov 10, 2025)
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The Power Lock
The biggest change will be a completely updated cabin featuring a triple-screen display, a panoramic sunroof, and new premium upholstery. No mechanical updates are expected, as it will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel and petrol engine options.
By: Dharmendar (Nov 6, 2025)
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Perfect blend of style, performance & comfort
I recently bought this car and I'm extremely satisfied. The looks and styling are sharp and modern — it definitely turns heads on the road. Performance-wise, it's smooth to drive with great pickup and engine response, even at high speeds. The comfort level inside the cabin is excellent, with good seating and infotainment features. Mileage is also decent considering the power. I have had one service visit so far, and the staff was helpful and efficient. Overall, a great value-for-money car with a sporty yet practical feel.
By: Dev Kukreja (Jul 21, 2025)
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Solid body and premium interior.
Bold and muscular suv design.powerful engine with smooth performance.comfortable ride quality on rough road.modern tech features..Good for city and long highway . spacious and premium feel interior.Great value for money in its segment.
By: Sukhwinder singh (Jul 24, 2025)
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Powerful Yet Practical – A Perfect Family SUV"
I recently got the Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), and I must say, it’s a fantastic vehicle for both city and highway driving. The 1997 cc petrol engine delivers solid performance with smooth manual transmission. The SUV feels powerful and planted on the road, offering great driving confidence. The space inside is ample, and the 7-seater layout makes it ideal for family trips. The cabin is basic in this variant, but it’s functional and well-built for its price range. Ride quality is impressive, especially on rough roads where the suspension absorbs bumps effectively. Fuel efficiency is decent for a vehicle of this size, and the overall value-for-money is excellent. If you’re looking for a rugged, spacious SUV with reliable performance and a strong road presence, the Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT is a great choice. Highly satisfied with the purchase – Mahindra has done a commendable job
By: Prince (Jul 23, 2025)
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Related News

Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup was previously showcased as the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launching tomorrow: What to expect from Toyota Hilux alternative
13 Aug 2026
The updated 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has begun reaching customers.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence
13 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup has been spotted testing with its production-spec front design ahead of its expected 2026 global debut.
Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpio N-based pickup spotted testing ahead of Aug 14 debut
12 Aug 2026
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck is expected to be christened as Getaway, but not confirmed yet.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launch confirmed for August 14th; official teaser released
12 Aug 2026
View all
 Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Related News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra &amp; Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
5 Jul 2022
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
The Mahindra XEV 9e packs in a whole lot more in terms of its unique styling, quirky features and performance that make it a desirable car. Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XEV 9e could challenge even some of the luxury cars with what it has on offer.
Watch Mahindra XEV 9e review: Setting new benchmark for EVs in India?
29 Nov 2024
The BE 6e is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) while the XEV 9e comes at a introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Loaded with futuristic technology that can take on some of the luxury vehicles, coupled with unique design that offer a standout road presence, both EVs are all set to hit Indian roads from February next year.
Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs launched. Price, range, features, specs explained
26 Nov 2024
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