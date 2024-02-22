Mahindra Scorpio-N gains new Z8 Select variant, priced from 16.99 lakh

Mahindra has launched the new and more affordable Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant, bringing more features to the SUV at a more accessible price tag. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select is priced from ₹16.99 lakh, and going up to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned below the range-topping Z8 and Z8L variants and above the mid-level Z6 variant on the SUV.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant brings essential features and more at a more competitive price tag on the popular-selling SUV. It will ar

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select Petrol Diesel Transmission MT AT MT AT Prices (Ex-Showroom) ₹ 16.99 Lakh ₹ 18.49 Lakh ₹ 17.99 Lakh ₹ 18.99 Lakh

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select is about ₹1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT, while the Z8 Select diesel-MT is about ₹1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 variant. The new variant brings key features to the model including double barrel LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED projector fog lamps and LED sequential turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs. It also gets diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels and will be available in the Midnight Black colour scheme.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11.25 - 17.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Scorpio-N and other SUVs help Mahindra retain India's largest SUV maker tag.

The Scorpio-N Z8 Select's cabin is finished in coffee-black leatheree upholstery with an 8-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch TFT console

The cabin gets coffee-black leatherette upholstery, as well as Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa. The unit comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and a 7-inch TFT instrument console. The new Adrenox tech also brings over 60 connected car functionalities to the SUV, while features like a sunroof and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been carried over.

The new Scorpio-N Z8 Select will be available in petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmission choices. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor produces 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.2-litre diesel develops 173 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired to either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio-N hits major production milestone, clocks one lakh units.

Also Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant brings the SUV to a more accessible price point for buyers, which should make it more appealing. It continues to get Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) and Multi-tuned Valve Central Land (MTV-CL), while carrying over four disc brakes, ABS, ESP, six airbags and more.

The new Scorpio-N Z8 Select will be available at dealerships from March 1 onwards, while Mahindra says it has ramped up production for the SUV to improve delivery timelines on the SUV.

First Published Date: