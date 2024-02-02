Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV hits major sales milestone, clocks one lakh sales

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV has clocked one lakh sales within two years of its launch in India. The carmaker announced that the flagship SUV has crossed the sales landmark this month, becoming one of the fastest SUVs in its fleet to hit the milestone. The SUV, which has the highest waiting period among all the Mahindra cars, has proved its popularity by being the carmaker's best-selling model of late. The Scorpio-N SUV is priced between ₹13.26 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Scropio-N has scripted a major turnaround for Mahindra and Mahindra since its debut. The SUV with off-road capability has been clocking an average of more than 8,000 units every month. Together with the Scorpio Classic SUV, the Scorpio brand has helped Mahindra to increase its sales in recent times. Buoyed by popularity of Scorpio-N, Mahindra and Mahindra has clocked a rise of 15 per cent in sales last month. In January, the carmaker sold more than 43,000 SUVs across the country, which is 31 per cent more than it achieved back in January last year.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is also one of the safest SUVs available in India currently. It had scored a five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. However, the SUV failed miserably at the ANCAP crash tests held last year.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11.25 - 17.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra offers Scorpio-N SUV in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. It is available in four trims - Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8. It rivals the likes of Tata Safari among other SUVs which are known for their go-anywhere capabilities. Mahindra uses a body-on-frame chassis for the Scorpio N. It comes with a rear-wheel drive setup with a proper 4x4 powertrain. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine which are also doing duty on the XUV700 and the Thar.

The diesel engine is available in two tunes. The lower variants produce 130 bhp and 300 Nm whereas the higher variants put out 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard whereas the higher variants also get an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The petrol engine puts out 200 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of up to 380 Nm of peak torque. It is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: