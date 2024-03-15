Scorpio-N is a 6 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 6 STR in Delhi is Rs. 24.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Scorpio-N is a 6 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 6 STR in Delhi is Rs. 24.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 6 STR is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres ...Read MoreRead Less