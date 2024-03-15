Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 Select Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 21.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofScorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 34 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 Select Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 21.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Z8 Select Petrol AT is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Max Torque: 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode