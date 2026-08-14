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HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo Plus vs Scorpio N [2022-2026]

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Scorpio n [2022-2026]
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Visual Comparison

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Grille
Dashboard
Right Side View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk Diesel2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl12.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16245 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarPentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarDouble Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16245 / 65 R17
Length
4400 mm4662 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2750 mm
Height
1812 mm1857 mm
Width
1795 mm1917 mm
Bootspace
696 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
9 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres57 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump SeatsBench
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,57915,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,00113,49,000
RTO
1,54,6251,46,900
Insurance
75,45329,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48032,787
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

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