Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 27.21 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 27.21 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres ...Read MoreRead Less