HomeCompare CarsScorpio-N vs Thar

Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Mahindra Thar

Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDiD117 CRDe
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Drivertrain
RWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,09,08911,68,889
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0009,99,000
RTO
1,31,90099,412
Insurance
77,68969,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,28625,123
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

