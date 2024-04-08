HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio-N On Road Price in Bangalore

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Left Side
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio-N Rear View
Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio-N Rear Right Side
17.08 - 30.81 Lakhs*
Scorpio-N Price in Bangalore

Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 17.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 17.52 Lakhs in Bangalore. Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR₹ 17.08 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR₹ 17.57 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹ 17.06 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)₹ 17.52 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio-N Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹17.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
13,60,200
RTO
2,60,332
Insurance
87,000
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
₹17.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
₹17.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Scorpio-N News

Tata Punch has towered over all SUVs to emerge as India's number one choice in the segment. The new Creta has also garnered immense interest as its sales havre shot up. Mahindra's Scorpio-N continues to be its best-selling SUV in India.
Top 10 SUVs in March: Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio-N lead charge
8 Apr 2024
Mahindra witnessed a 13 per cent YoY growth in March 2024 and 28 per cent sales surge in the last financial year.
Thar, Scorpio N, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 13% YoY growth in March
1 Apr 2024
The Scorpio SUV is currently the best-selling model from Mahindra and Mahindra. Available in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatar, the SUV clocks more than 10,000 sales every month on an average.
Scorpio-N and other SUVs power Mahindra sales in February grow by 40%
1 Mar 2024
Mahindra's newly launched Scorpio N Z8 closely competes with Tata Safari's Pure (O) trim.
Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Which offers what features
27 Feb 2024
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant is about ₹1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and ₹1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 diesel-MT
Mahindra Scorpio-N gains new Z8 Select variant, priced from 16.99 lakh
22 Feb 2024
Mahindra Scorpio-N Videos

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
5 Jul 2022
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
