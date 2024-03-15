Saved Articles

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR

18.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Scorpio-N Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Scorpio-N specs and features

Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Latest Updates

Scorpio-N is a 7 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 18.40 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130
  • Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Price

    Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹18.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,40,199
    RTO
    2,08,525
    Insurance
    90,847
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,40,071
    EMI@39,550/mo
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2L I4 mHawk 130
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    370 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    172 bhp @ 3500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    245 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Front Suspension: Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Suspension: Pentalink Suspension with WATT?s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 65 R17
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Length
    4662 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1857 mm
    Width
    1917 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    57 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Clock
    Analogue
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    -
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    -
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    -
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    -
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    -
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    -
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    -
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    -
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    -
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    -
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    -
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    -
    Geo-Fence
    -
    Find My Car
    -
    Emergency Call
    -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    -
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    -
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    -
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    -
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR EMI
    EMI35,595 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,56,063
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,56,063
    Interest Amount
    4,79,652
    Payable Amount
    21,35,715

    Mahindra Scorpio-N other Variants

    Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹15.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,26,400
    RTO
    1,44,640
    Insurance
    82,602
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,54,142
    EMI@33,405/mo
    Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹16.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹17.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹17.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
    ₹18.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR (E)
    ₹18.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z4 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹19.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z4 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹20.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹21.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z6 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹21.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z8 Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹21.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR (E)
    ₹22.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z8 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹22.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z8 Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹23.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z8 L Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹23.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z8 L Petrol MT 6 STR
    ₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹24.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z8 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹24.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 6 STR
    ₹24.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z8 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹25.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹25.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z8 L Petrol AT 6 STR
    ₹25.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR
    ₹26.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 6 STR
    ₹26.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹27.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Z8 Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹27.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR
    ₹29.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
