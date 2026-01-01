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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage16.94 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Jimny specs and features

Jimny Alpha MT

Jimny Alpha MT Prices

The Jimny Alpha MT, equipped with a K15B and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹15.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Jimny Alpha MT Mileage

All variants of the Jimny deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.94 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Jimny Alpha MT Colours

The Jimny Alpha MT is available in 7 colour options: Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Kinetic Yellow With Bluish Black Roof.

Jimny Alpha MT Engine and Transmission

The Jimny Alpha MT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 134 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Jimny Alpha MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Jimny's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar priced between ₹9.99 Lakhs - 17.7 Lakhs.

Jimny Alpha MT Specs & Features

The Jimny Alpha MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Price

Jimny Alpha MT

₹15.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,23,200
RTO
1,37,150
Insurance
40,012
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,00,862
EMI@32,259/mo
Add to Compare
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K15B
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
678 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
3985 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm
Height
1720 mm
Kerb Weight
1195 kg
Width
1645 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
208 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Split Rear Seat
40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT EMI
EMI29,033 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,50,775
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,50,775
Interest Amount
3,91,230
Payable Amount
17,42,005

Maruti Suzuki Jimny other Variants

Jimny Zeta MT

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,31,500
RTO
1,27,980
Insurance
38,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,98,056
EMI@30,050/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jimny Zeta AT

₹15.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,37,500
RTO
1,38,580
Insurance
40,082
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,16,662
EMI@32,599/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone

₹15.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,38,600
RTO
1,38,690
Insurance
40,054
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,17,844
EMI@32,624/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jimny Alpha AT

₹16.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,200
RTO
1,47,750
Insurance
41,813
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,19,263
EMI@34,804/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jimny Alpha AT Dual Tone

₹16.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,44,600
RTO
1,49,290
Insurance
42,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,36,494
EMI@35,175/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
JimnyvsVictoris
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
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MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
JimnyvsAstor
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

8.55 - 14.11 Lakhs
+2
JimnyvsBasalt X
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
+2
JimnyvsSyros

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