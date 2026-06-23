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Hyundai Creta vs Mahindra Thar

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta Thar
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.91 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 21.8 kmpl8 to 9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Creta Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPiD117 CRDe
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16245 / 75 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16245 / 75 R16
Bootspace
433 litres600 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres45 litres
Length
4300 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2450 mm
Height
1635 mm1844 mm
Width
1790 mm1820 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest)
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNot Sure
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inchNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and GreigeBlack
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,82511,49,701
Ex-Showroom Price
10,90,7009,99,000
RTO
1,21,07099,412
Insurance
12,55550,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,32624,711
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models
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Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 100000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
Expired
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