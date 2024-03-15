Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Thar LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.02 Lakhs. The fuel Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Thar LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD is 57 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres ...Read MoreRead Less