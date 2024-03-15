Thar AX (O) Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD Latest Updates
Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Thar AX (O) Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 17.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX (O) Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130
Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres
MahindraThar AX (O) Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD Price