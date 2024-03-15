Saved Articles

Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD

14.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Thar Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD Latest Updates

Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD in Delhi is Rs. 14.49 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: D117 CRDe
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
    Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD Price

    LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
    ₹14.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,04,500
    RTO
    1,59,393
    Insurance
    84,535
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,48,928
    EMI@31,143/mo
    Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    D117 CRDe
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 65 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 65 R18
    Length
    3985 mm
    Ground Clearance
    226 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1844 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    3 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Visual display
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Optional
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Centre
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD EMI
    EMI28,029 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,04,035
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,04,035
    Interest Amount
    3,77,693
    Payable Amount
    16,81,728

    Mahindra Thar other Variants

    AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
    ₹12.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,54,500
    RTO
    1,40,643
    Insurance
    77,909
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,73,552
    EMI@27,374/mo
    LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD
    ₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
