Thar AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD Latest Updates
Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Thar AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 16.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacityThar is a 4 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Thar AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 16.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres
...Read MoreRead Less
MahindraThar AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD Price