Scorpio-N, XUV700 help Mahindra clock over 30 per cent increase in SUV sales

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2024, 14:08 PM
  • Mahindra and Mahindra clocked a 15 per cent increase in sales in the first month of the year with nearly 74,000 vehicles sold.
SUVs like Scorpio-N and XUV700 have helped Mahindra and Mahindra clock an impressive 31 per cent increase in sales in the segment in January, 2024.
SUVs like Scorpio-N and XUV700 have helped Mahindra and Mahindra clock an impressive 31 per cent increase in sales in the segment in January, 2024.

Buoyed by popularity of its SUVs like Scorpio-N and XUV700, Mahindra and Mahindra has clocked a rise of 15 per cent in sales last month. In January, the carmaker sold more than 43,000 SUVs across the country, which is 31 per cent more than it achieved back in January last year. Overall, Mahindra ended last month with total sales volume of 73,944 units, bulk of which came from the utility vehicle segment.

Mahindra's SUV sales have picked up in recent months after the carmaker introduced new models like the Scorpio-N, XUV700 as well as the Thar SUV. The utility vehicle segment has been the key reason behind surge in Mahindra's sales of late. The segment saw Mahindra clock 32,915 units in January last year. The carmaker has also tried to address the issue of long waiting periods for its SUVs by increasing production capacity to meet demands.

Mahindra hopes its SUVs to continue drive volumes as the carmaker aims top three spots as India's largest carmakers. Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahinda and Mahindra, said, “In January, we sold a total of 43,068 SUVs, a healthy 31% growth and total 73,944 vehicles, a 15% growth over last year. We began the year with the launch of 2024 XUV700, with a whole host of new features that elevates comfort, tech and sophistication to the next level."

Mahindra plans to introduce another new model in the segment later this year. It is expected to launch the five-door Thar SUV, a larger version of the existing three-door model. The carmaker will also introduce at least one new electric SUV as well by the end of this year.

Also Read : Creta, Exter help Hyundai India post its highest-ever monthly sales in January

Mahindra also did well in the commercial vehicle segment. The carmaker clocked 23,481 units last month, a growth of 8 per cent over 21,724 units in January 2023. In the three-wheeler commercial vehicle segment, including electric three-wheelers, Mahindra saw its sales fall 14 per cent to 5,649 units last month.

TAGS: Thar Scorpio-N XUV700

