⁠Planning to buy the Kia Syros EV? Variant-wise features explained

Kia Syros EV , the much-awaited electric SUV from the South Korean automaker, has been finally revealed officially in India ahead of its imminent launch. Kia has opened bookings for the Syros EV. Slated to be offered in seven trims and two powertrain options, the Kia Syros EV is expected to be launched in India next month. The Syros EV comes as a fully electric version of the Kia Syros, and it takes a major leap with the X-Line variant.

If you have been planning to buy the Kia Syros EV, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features.

The variants of the Kia Syros are: HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER, and X-Line ER. The battery options for the electric SUV are 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. It gets nine single-tone colour options: Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, and Xclusive Matte Graphite.

If you have been planning to buy the Kia Syros EV and are wondering which variant to pick, which is, of course, subject to the pricing, but also dependent on what is being offered, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features.

Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise features explained

Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise key features explained Variant Style (Exterior & interior) Technology & connectivity Comfort & convenience Safety HTK (42 kWh) Digital Tiger face

Star Map LED DRLs

Ice Cube LED MFR headlamps

Starmap LED combination tail lamps

LED Fog Lamps

LED high mounted stop lamp

16-inch crystal cut dual tone aero alloy wheels

Streamline door handles

Glossy Black ORVM

Glossy Black front and rear skid plates with body coloured aero inserts

Glossy Black garnish type roof rails

Side door garnish with body colour accents

Shark fin antenna

Integrated spoiler

Cloud Blue & Grey semi-leatherette seats

Double D-cut steering wheel 12.3-inch HD display instrument cluster

12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

5-inch touchscreen FATC

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4 speakers & 2 tweeters

Steering wheel mounted controls

Shift-by-Wire (SBW) – column type

Paddle shifters for i-pedal & regen braking

Smart key with push button start

Electric power steering with tilt adjust

Drive mode select (Eco/Normal/Sport)

Type-C USB charger (Front x2 & Rear x2)

Front 12V power outlet

Portable charging cable Floating console with premium sliding cover

Retractable cup holders & open storage

Electric adjust ORVMs with auto fold & LED turn signal

Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold

All door power windows with illumination

Rear door sunshade curtains

Frunk with cover

Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS)

Front passenger adjustable headrest

Second row bench type seat

Front center armrest with storage, sunglass holder

Rear AC vents, seatback pocket

Auto light control with headlamp escort function

Virtual engine sound system

Day & night IRVM

All wheel disc brakes

Burglar alarm

Immobilizer

Central locking Front dual airbags

Front seat side airbags

Side curtain airbags

ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)

BAS (Brake Assist System)

ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)

HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)

ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)

Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS)

All wheel disc brakes

Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold

LED fog lamps

Auto light control & headlamp escort function

Virtual engine sound system

Child lock

Rear parking sensors x4

Speed sensing auto door locks

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Front & rear all seat 3-point seat belts with reminder

ISOFIX (Rear anchors)

Front passenger airbag on/off switch

Front passenger airbag on/off indicator

Rear occupant alert

Rollover sensors HTK+ (42 kWh) Rear view camera with dynamic assistance

Cruise control with manual speed limit assist

100W Type-C USB charger (Front x1) HTX (42 kWh) Dual pane panoramic sunroof

Rear wiper & washer

LED rear turn signal

Metal print crash pad garnish All door windows up/down with smart key

All door windows one touch auto up/down with safety 60:40 split rear seats with slide & recline function

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Rear adjustable headrests

Rear defogger

Rear parcel shelf

LED personal & map lamps

Seatback pocket (Driver)

Luggage lamps HTK+ ER (Addition to HTK+) 17-inch crystal cut dual tone aero alloy wheels HTX ER (Addition to HTX) 17-inch crystal cut dual tone aero alloy wheels Kia Connect 2.0

OTA software updates

Day & night IRVM with Kia Connect 2.0 controls HTX+ ER (Addition to HTX ER) Auto streamline door handles

Onyx Black & off-White leatherette seats

Double D-cut dual tone leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Leatherette wrapped side door trims & armrest

Sporty metal pedals 12.3-inch HD touchscreen navigation cockpit

Harman Kardon Premium 8 speakers audio system

Smart dashcam with dual camera (With mobile app)

Auto antiglare IRVM with Kia Connect 2.0 controls

Battery heating system

Kia Connect 2.0 with 95+ connected car features Front ventilated seats

Rear ventilated seats (Seat only)

4-way power driver seat

Wireless phone charger

Front parking sensors x4 X-line ER (Addition to HTX+ ER) First row 64 colour ambient mood lighting

First row LED footwell lamps

Onyx Black & Hunter Green leatherette seats Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous features

Vehicle to Load (V2L)

Puddle lamps with Kia logo projection

Digital key Side parking sensors x4

Unlike the Kia Syros ICE model, which has witnessed a lack of feature proposition, the Kia Syros EV comes quite loaded with features right from the base variant. This strategy is expected to offer good value for money, even for the lower-spec variants.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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