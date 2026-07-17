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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles ⁠planning To Buy The Kia Syros Ev? Variant Wise Features Explained

⁠Planning to buy the Kia Syros EV? Variant-wise features explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2026, 11:10 am
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If you have been planning to buy the Kia Syros EV, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features.

Kia Syros EV
Kia Syros EV is available in seven trim options: HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER, and X-Line ER.
Kia Syros EV
Kia Syros EV is available in seven trim options: HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER, and X-Line ER.
Kia Syros EV
EMI starting at just
₹17,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Kia Syros EV, the much-awaited electric SUV from the South Korean automaker, has been finally revealed officially in India ahead of its imminent launch. Kia has opened bookings for the Syros EV. Slated to be offered in seven trims and two powertrain options, the Kia Syros EV is expected to be launched in India next month. The Syros EV comes as a fully electric version of the Kia Syros, and it takes a major leap with the X-Line variant.

The variants of the Kia Syros are: HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER, and X-Line ER. The battery options for the electric SUV are 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. It gets nine single-tone colour options: Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, and Xclusive Matte Graphite.

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If you have been planning to buy the Kia Syros EV and are wondering which variant to pick, which is, of course, subject to the pricing, but also dependent on what is being offered, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features.

Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise features explained

Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise key features explained
VariantStyle (Exterior & interior)Technology & connectivityComfort & convenienceSafety
HTK (42 kWh)
  • Digital Tiger face
  • Star Map LED DRLs
  • Ice Cube LED MFR headlamps
  • Starmap LED combination tail lamps
  • LED Fog Lamps
  • LED high mounted stop lamp
  • 16-inch crystal cut dual tone aero alloy wheels
  • Streamline door handles
  • Glossy Black ORVM
  • Glossy Black front and rear skid plates with body coloured aero inserts
  • Glossy Black garnish type roof rails
  • Side door garnish with body colour accents
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Integrated spoiler
  • Cloud Blue & Grey semi-leatherette seats
  • Double D-cut steering wheel
  • 12.3-inch HD display instrument cluster
  • 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system
  • 5-inch touchscreen FATC
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • 4 speakers & 2 tweeters
  • Steering wheel mounted controls
  • Shift-by-Wire (SBW) – column type
  • Paddle shifters for i-pedal & regen braking
  • Smart key with push button start
  • Electric power steering with tilt adjust
  • Drive mode select (Eco/Normal/Sport)
  • Type-C USB charger (Front x2 & Rear x2)
  • Front 12V power outlet
  • Portable charging cable
  • Floating console with premium sliding cover
  • Retractable cup holders & open storage
  • Electric adjust ORVMs with auto fold & LED turn signal
  • Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold
  • All door power windows with illumination
  • Rear door sunshade curtains
  • Frunk with cover
  • Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS)
  • Front passenger adjustable headrest
  • Second row bench type seat
  • Front center armrest with storage, sunglass holder
  • Rear AC vents, seatback pocket
  • Auto light control with headlamp escort function
  • Virtual engine sound system
  • Day & night IRVM
  • All wheel disc brakes
  • Burglar alarm
  • Immobilizer
  • Central locking
  • Front dual airbags
  • Front seat side airbags
  • Side curtain airbags
  • ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)
  • BAS (Brake Assist System)
  • ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
  • VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)
  • HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)
  • ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS)
  • All wheel disc brakes
  • Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold
  • LED fog lamps
  • Auto light control & headlamp escort function
  • Virtual engine sound system
  • Child lock
  • Rear parking sensors x4
  • Speed sensing auto door locks
  • Impact sensing auto door unlock
  • Front & rear all seat 3-point seat belts with reminder
  • ISOFIX (Rear anchors)
  • Front passenger airbag on/off switch
  • Front passenger airbag on/off indicator
  • Rear occupant alert
  • Rollover sensors
HTK+ (42 kWh)
  • Rear view camera with dynamic assistance
  • Cruise control with manual speed limit assist
  • 100W Type-C USB charger (Front x1)
HTX (42 kWh)
  • Dual pane panoramic sunroof
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • LED rear turn signal
  • Metal print crash pad garnish
  • All door windows up/down with smart key
  • All door windows one touch auto up/down with safety
  • 60:40 split rear seats with slide & recline function
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders
  • Rear adjustable headrests
  • Rear defogger
  • Rear parcel shelf
  • LED personal & map lamps
  • Seatback pocket (Driver)
  • Luggage lamps
HTK+ ER (Addition to HTK+)
  • 17-inch crystal cut dual tone aero alloy wheels
HTX ER (Addition to HTX)
  • 17-inch crystal cut dual tone aero alloy wheels
  • Kia Connect 2.0
  • OTA software updates
  • Day & night IRVM with Kia Connect 2.0 controls
HTX+ ER (Addition to HTX ER)
  • Auto streamline door handles
  • Onyx Black & off-White leatherette seats
  • Double D-cut dual tone leatherette wrapped steering wheel
  • Leatherette wrapped side door trims & armrest
  • Sporty metal pedals
  • 12.3-inch HD touchscreen navigation cockpit
  • Harman Kardon Premium 8 speakers audio system
  • Smart dashcam with dual camera (With mobile app)
  • Auto antiglare IRVM with Kia Connect 2.0 controls
  • Battery heating system
  • Kia Connect 2.0 with 95+ connected car features
  • Front ventilated seats
  • Rear ventilated seats (Seat only)
  • 4-way power driver seat
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Front parking sensors x4
X-line ER (Addition to HTX+ ER)
  • First row 64 colour ambient mood lighting
  • First row LED footwell lamps
  • Onyx Black & Hunter Green leatherette seats
  • Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous features
  • Vehicle to Load (V2L)
  • Puddle lamps with Kia logo projection
  • Digital key
  • Side parking sensors x4

Unlike the Kia Syros ICE model, which has witnessed a lack of feature proposition, the Kia Syros EV comes quite loaded with features right from the base variant. This strategy is expected to offer good value for money, even for the lower-spec variants.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2026, 11:10 am IST
TAGS: Kia Syros EV Kia Syros EV

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