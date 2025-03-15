HT Auto
Mahindra XEV 4e
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA XEV 4e

Exp. Launch on 15 Mar 2025
13 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
About Mahindra XEV 4e

XEV 4e Launch Date

The Mahindra XEV 4e is expected to launch on 15th Mar 2025.

XEV 4e Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 Lakhs* Onwards.

XEV 4e Seating Capacity

The Mahindra XEV 4e is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

XEV 4e Rivals

Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Mahindra S204 are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra XEV 4e.

Mahindra XEV 4e Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204

Mahindra S204

12 Lakhs Onwards
Mahindra XEV 4e Images

Mahindra XEV 4e Specifications and Features

Body Type: SUV
Airbags: Yes

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Mahindra News

The Mahindra BE 6 is claimed to go from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and gets a top speed of 200 kmph.
Mahindra BE 6 Pack One or Pack Three? Same EMI offer, but there's a twist
30 Jan 2025
Anand Mahindra had announced he would gift an SUV of her choice from Mahindra's stable after a bronze medal win in the Paralympics 2024
Para-Archer Sheetal Devi brings home Mahindra Scorpio N, gifted by Anand Mahindra
29 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 27: Hyundai sold 6.75 connected cars, Skoda Kylaq delivery begins & more
28 Jan 2025
Mahindra Armado is an armoured light specialist vehicle or ALSV, meant for mobility even on the most treacherous terrains.
Mahindra Armado armoured vehicle from Republic Day 2025 parade has a strong connection with Thar SUV. Know more
27 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 26: India's electric car fleet growth projection, Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 phase 2 test drive begin
27 Jan 2025
Mahindra XEV 4e FAQs

The Mahindra XEV 4e is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 13 Lakhs.
The Mahindra XEV 4e is expected to launch on 15th Mar 2025.
It has an automatic transmission.
The Mahindra XEV 4e faces competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2025

MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
MG Gloster Facelift

MG Gloster Facelift

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Popular SUV Cars

BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
