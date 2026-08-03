The Syros EV X-Line ER 51.4 kWh, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 526 km, is priced at ₹21.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Syros EV X-Line ER 51.4 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 526 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Syros EV X-Line ER 51.4 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Aurora Black Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Magma Red, Pewter Olive, Xclusive Matte Graphite, Ivory Silver Matte.
The Syros EV X-Line ER 51.4 kWh is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 526 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Syros EV X-Line ER 51.4 kWh include the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.
The Syros EV X-Line ER 51.4 kWh has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder, Tail Lights, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Child Safety Lock.