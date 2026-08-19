Kia delivers 150 Syros EVs in Kochi, marks EV milestone

Kia India has delivered 150 units of the Syros EV to customers in Kochi, marking a significant milestone for the electric SUV and highlighting the growing acceptance of EVs in Kerala. The deliveries were carried out through Kia dealer partner Incheon Kia.

The milestone comes shortly after the Kia Syros EV went on sale in India on July 30, 2026. The electric SUV is priced from ₹13.49 lakh for the 42 kWh version, while the 51.4 kWh Extended Range variant starts at ₹16.99 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

Kia Syros EV claims 526 km range

The Syros EV is available with two battery options. The larger 51.4 kWh battery pack has an ARAI-certified range of 526 km under the MIDC Full cycle. The smaller 42 kWh battery offers a claimed range of 443 km.

The larger battery powers a front-mounted electric motor producing 171 PS, while Kia quotes a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 8.1 seconds. The EV gets an NMC battery pack and is based on a reinforced version of Kia's K1 platform.

Charging is another highlight. The Syros EV supports 100 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in a claimed 39 minutes. It also gets battery conditioning to optimise battery temperature for faster DC charging, along with a 10.8 kW onboard AC charger.

The electric SUV also features regenerative braking controls through paddle shifters, an Auto mode for regeneration and an i-Pedal function. Other EV-specific features include Vehicle-to-Load functionality, a Virtual Engine Sound System, battery heating and a column-mounted shift-by-wire system.

Kia Syros EV gets long list of features

The Syros EV retains the upright and boxy design of the standard Syros, but gets several EV-specific styling elements. These include ice cube-style MFR LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, Star Map LED daytime running lamps with integrated turn indicators, Kia's digital Tiger face and Star Map LED tail lamps.

The SUV also gets auto-streamlining door handles, 17-inch crystal-cut dual-tone aero alloy wheels and gloss-black styling elements on the bumpers, roof rails and side garnish.

Inside, the Syros EV gets Kia's 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display setup. It combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 5-inch climate control display.

The equipment list also includes Kia Connect 2.0 with more than 95 connected features, over-the-air updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system and a wireless smartphone charger.

The rear seats are split 60:40 and can slide and recline, while ventilated seats are offered at both ends, with ventilation on the seat base for the rear. Other features include a four-way powered driver's seat, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, LED footwell lamps, a dual-camera smart dashcam, rear door sunshades and multiple USB Type-C ports. The front also gets a 100W USB-C charging port.

Level 2 ADAS and six airbags

Kia has equipped the Syros EV with a Level 2 ADAS suite comprising 16 autonomous functions. These include forward collision avoidance assist for cars, pedestrians and cyclists, junction turning and direct oncoming traffic, along with smart cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keeping assist and lane following assist.

Other safety features include a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor integrated into the instrument cluster, parking collision avoidance assist for reverse manoeuvres and front, rear and side parking sensors.

The SUV also comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, brake assist, a highline tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear occupant alert and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Kia Syros EV available with BaaS

The Syros EV is also available under Kia's Battery-as-a-Service programme. Under the BaaS model, customers can purchase the vehicle and battery through separate financing structures, with the ownership entry point starting at ₹7.99 lakh. The battery component is charged through a separate usage-linked EMI starting at ₹3.3 per km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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