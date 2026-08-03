The Syros EV HTX Plus ER 51.4 kWh, featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 526 km, is priced at ₹20.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Syros EV HTX Plus ER 51.4 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 526 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Syros EV HTX Plus ER 51.4 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Aurora Black Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Magma Red, Pewter Olive, Xclusive Matte Graphite, Ivory Silver Matte.
The Syros EV HTX Plus ER 51.4 kWh is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 526 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Syros EV HTX Plus ER 51.4 kWh include the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.
The Syros EV HTX Plus ER 51.4 kWh has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder, Automatic Head Lamps, Parking Assist, Cruise Control and Heater.