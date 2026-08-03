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Kia Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh

Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh Prices

The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh, featuring a 42 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 443 km, is priced at ₹14.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh Range

The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 443 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh Colours

The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Aurora Black Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Magma Red, Pewter Olive, Xclusive Matte Graphite, Ivory Silver Matte.

Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh Battery & Range

The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh is powered by a 42 kWh battery pack that allows for 443 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.

Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh include the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.

Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh Specs & Features

The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Kia Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh Price

Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh

₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,900
RTO
12,000
Insurance
62,015
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,24,415
EMI@30,616/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
42 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Driving Range
443 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
255 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
133 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (125/80R16)
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Height
1670 mm
Width
1805 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco/ Normal/ Sport
Drive Modes Count
3

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No

Safety

ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh EMI
EMI27,555 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,81,973
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,81,973
Interest Amount
3,71,303
Payable Amount
16,53,276

Kia Syros EV other Variants

Syros EV HTK Plus 42.0 kWh

₹15.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,900
RTO
12,000
Insurance
67,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,79,936
EMI@33,959/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Syros EV HTX 42.0 kWh

₹16.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
71,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,87,616
EMI@36,273/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros EV HTK Plus ER 51.4 kWh

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
74,896
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,296
EMI@38,502/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros EV HTX ER 51.4 kWh

₹18.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,576
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,94,976
EMI@40,730/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros EV HTX Plus ER 51.4 kWh

₹20.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
84,097
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,50,497
EMI@44,073/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros EV X-Line ER 51.4 kWh

₹21.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,02,337
EMI@45,187/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Syros EV Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Syros EVvsXUV 400 EV
VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
+1
Syros EVvsVF6
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

15.99 - 20.21 Lakhs
+5
Syros EVvse Vitara
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
+1
Syros EVvsNexon EV
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

16.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
Syros EVvsCurvv EV
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
+1
Syros EVvs3XO EV

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