The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh, featuring a 42 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 443 km, is priced at ₹14.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 443 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Aurora Black Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Magma Red, Pewter Olive, Xclusive Matte Graphite, Ivory Silver Matte.
The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh is powered by a 42 kWh battery pack that allows for 443 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh include the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs and the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs.
The Syros EV HTK 42.0 kWh has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Headlight Height Adjuster, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.